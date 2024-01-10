'From Another Planet': Beachgoers Find Mysterious Sea Creature, Baffles Internet

The discovery is likely a sea tulip, characterized by its lumpy and bumpy appearance

A marine creature resembling an "Alien" was recognised by nature enthusiasts after it washed ashore. An observant beachgoer shared images of the unusual find on the 'Field Naturalists Club of Victoria's Facebook group, seeking assistance in identifying the peculiar being discovered at Step Beach in Fairhaven, Australia.

"Found in the rock pools. It was kinda hard, plant-like... " the user wrote.

The internet users were quick to drop comments on the post. Many users suggested that it looked like the chocolate lady from SpongeBob SquarePants or even a placenta.

A user wrote, "From another planet!"

"The ocean never fails to fascinate," another wrote.

The astute naturalists swiftly identified the object in the beachgoer's quest for information. The discovery is likely a sea tulip, characterized by its lumpy and bumpy appearance due to the encrusting sponge covering its surface. Typically found as deep as 262 feet in coastal waters, these organisms grow on rocks with a lengthy stalk. Functioning as filter feeders, sea tulips pump water in and out of their siphons to extract plankton as their food source, the New York Post reported.

A user mentioned that the creature is often found around the area with "lots at Anglesea reef at the moment".

"When I first saw these they were en masse and looked like something out of Alien!" one said.

"Note to self: Sea tulips look uncannily like a brain with a spinal cord still attached," another wrote.

"Well now I know what the old lady from the chocolate episode of SpongeBob was meant to be," one user joked.