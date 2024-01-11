'Friends' TV Scripts Found In Garbage 25 Years Ago Is Up For Auction

The scripts are expected to sell for between 600 pounds and 800 pounds.

Two original 'Friends' TV scripts that were found trashed in London in 1998 is heading for auction at Hertfordshire auctioneers Hanson Ross on 12 January. The scripts of the season 4 finale were recovered by a staff members at Fountain Studios, Wembley, where the two episodes were filmed, the BBC reported.

Amanda Butler, of Hanson Ross auctioneers in Royston, Hertfordshire, told the media outlet that the scripts were destroyed "so the ending wouldn't be leaked".

The scripts were used for the two-part season finale entitled The One With Ross's wedding.

The members of the cast including Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, filmed scenes in England.

As per the Telegraph, while the cast and crew were expected to have destroyed the scripts to prevent any content from being leaked, a studio worker, who preferred not to be named, saved the scripts that were dumped in the bin.

"I found them in a bin a couple of weeks after filming had finished," he told the publication. "It was part of my job to ensure everything was tidy and no rubbish was left around. I wasn't sure what to do with them, so I just put them in my office drawer."

He said, "I remember wondering which member of the cast they might have belonged to.

"I left Fountain Studios in 1999 and when I came to clear my desk I just swept everything into a big cardboard box. I forgot the scripts were there. They were mixed up in a pile of paperwork."

The man also revealed that he is not a big Friends fan. "I don't dislike the show, but I only recently watched the episodes I have the scripts for," he added. "American humour is different to ours. These scripts deserve to be owned by a big Friends fan."

The scripts will be auctioned on January 12 along with production hoodie and Friends DVD box set.

Ms Butler shared that it is not clear who the scripts belonged to, "There is a sticker for a chap called John Lanzer who is a set designer so they possible could have been his," she said.



