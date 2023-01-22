Former Google Executive Shares How A Stranger Saved His Life As A Child

Former Managing Director of Google and Twitter, Parminder Singh.

A random act of kindness by a stranger can go a long way and have an impact on our lives in a manner which we would not imagine initially. It cheers us up and fills our hearts, not just in the present but also for a very long time. It also has a way of sticking with us. Former Managing Director of Google and Twitter, Parminder Singh, took to the microblogging site and shared a similar instance. He shared how a stranger helped him and saved his life when he was a child.

Mr Singh wrote, "When I was a kid, a stranger saved me from getting crushed by a reversing Ambassador car by lifting me up and putting me out of its way. All I know about him is he was wearing a silver HMT watch."

Sharing another incident, he tweeted that a lady paid for his cab when he was travelling abroad because he was not carrying cash. He said, "Bali airport had departure tax. Paid in IDR. Flying out after a Google offsite, I wasn't carrying cash. Lady behind me paid for me. I insisted on buying her something with credit card, she refused. Turned out she worked for Microsoft! At least here, Microsoft bailed out Google!"

Internet users were quick to share instances on how stranger's helped them.

A user said that a family helped him when he had no place to go. "Visiting Pune for the very first time for my first job. With no place to go after landing. A gujju family took me in, fed me lunch and arranged for my stay in the city. Until I figured things out. Would be eternally grateful."

"A stanger took my father, who was badly injured and couldn't move, from the middle of the road to the nearest hospital which eventually saved his life. And untill my father got well, he used to call us daily enquiring about his health," added another person.

Another user said that some boys helped save her mother's life and she is "forever grateful to them." "Mom and dad were in a car crash. Dad died on the spot, mom suffered grave injuries. Some boys were on their way to college. They pulled out my parents from the mangled car, rushed mom to a nearby hospital and left. Never seen them, but will forever be grateful for saving mom."