For Rs 24 Lakh A Year, You Can Now Live On A Cruise Ship

Life at Sea Cruises promises to visit all seven continents and 135 countries,

At $30,000 (approx Rs 24 lakh) per person each year, a cruise line is introducing a three-year, 1,30,000-mile, escape-your-daily-life cruise, which sets sail from Istanbul on November 1 this year, as per a report in CNN. Life at Sea Cruises promises to visit all seven continents and 135 countries while stopping at 375 ports throughout the world.

During the course of three years, the ship will travel more than 130,000 miles (2,09,214 km), stopping at famous locations including the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza, the Taj Mahal, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro and Chichen Itza in Mexico. Travel to 103 "tropical islands" are also included in the package. It is to be noted that 208 of those 375 ports are overnight stops, which will allow people more time to explore the location.

The business is a division of Miray Cruises, whose MV Gemini is now making voyages across Turkey and Greece. The MV Gemini will also get a refurbishment before the trip.

The ship will be outfitted with remote working facilities due to the nature of the journey and in addition to the usual cruise ship amenities, the company advertises a full-service business centre with 14 offices, 14 meeting rooms, a business library, free high speed wi-fi and a lounge. There will also be a 24-hour hospital offering free doctor visits. Other tax savings "while working as an international resident aboard the ship" are also mentioned by the company on their website.

The company is developing a matchmaking programme that would allow passengers to "share" a cabin with another person while dipping in and out of the itinerary, but passengers must sign up for all three years. Two couples, for instance, may split the cost of a single cabin over the course of the entire journey.

Aside from the business centre, the cruise includes a sundeck and swimming pool, a wellness centre, an auditorium, a gym and "multiple dining options," though specifics have yet to be released by the company.

Christmas in Brazil and New Year's in Argentina are highlights. The ship will travel around South America, the Caribbean, and both coasts of Central America before heading up the west coast of North America and crossing over to Hawaii.