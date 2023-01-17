Central America Island On Sale For Rs 3.7 Crore, Costs Same As 3 Bedroom House In Mumbai

The current owner has reduced the rate of the property due to a death in his family.

Mumbai, the nation's financial hub, is a renownedly pricey location. It is one of the most expensive metropolitan cities in the world in comparison to several global cities . Many living in the city spend their life's savings to buy a house there.But what if you come to know that you can buy an entire tropical island in Central America for the same price? Seems shocking, but it's true. A volcanic island called The Iguana Island, located about 19.5 kilometers off the coast of Bluefield, Nicaragua, is being sold for 376,627 pounds (Rs 3.76 crore), as per a report in UK-based Metro.

This five-acre sanctuary is surrounded by banana and coconut trees for maximum privacy and is a freehold property, which is not common in a tropical location close to the United States. Private Islands Inc, the real-estate website mentions, "Iguana Island features a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with wraparound porch, dining room, bar and living area, plus additional accommodations for staff on the other side of the island, all built to modern standards by an American developer."

For those who wish to add their own touch, there is plenty of room to build a swimming pool. A fishing dock is also present on the west of the island. The Iguana Island is not completely blocked off from the outside world as WiFi, phone and TV signals are available. It is to be noted that the trusted long-term island crew of the island, which consists of an on-site manager and caretakers, is also eager to continue working for the new owners of Iguana Island.

"Clear blue-green water dominates sight lines in all directions, and the region's spectacular sunrises and sunsets make the views all the more dramatic at daybreak and nightfall," reads the description on Private Islands Inc. The website further adds that the current owner has reduced the rate of the property due to a death in his family.