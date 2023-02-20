Football Club Tottenham Says Its Player Son Heung-Min Racially Abused Online

Tottenham's plea for action was also upheld by the Football Association.

Tottenham Hotspur footballer and captain Son Heung-min was subjected to "utterly reprehensible" racist abuse in a Premier League match against West Ham United on Sunday. The club stated that the incident took place online during their 2-0 victory when the player scored the second goal for his team, minutes after coming on as a substitute in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The official account of the football team Tottenham Hotspur took to Twitter to condemn the same after the match. "We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today's match, which has been reported by the Club."

We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today's match, which has been reported by the Club. We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action. pic.twitter.com/afKtG6YNt3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 19, 2023

"We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action," they concluded.

It is to be noted the incident took place during the Premier League's 'No Room for Racism' campaign, which has been held over the last two game weeks.

According to a report in Sky News, the club's plea for action was also upheld by the Football Association. "We strongly condemn the racist abuse aimed at Son Heung-min. This has no place in our game and we fully support the authorities and social media companies to take the strongest possible action to tackle it," they stated.

Also Read: Olympian Lawrence Okoye Shares Playdough-Like Legs After Scary Diagnosis

This incident comes after football club Chelsea banned a season ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse of the Tottenham captain during a 2-2 Premier League match in August 2022.

"Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities. Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero-tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called 'fans', which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters," the club said after concluding its investigation.