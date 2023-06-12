Floyd Mayweather Vs John Gotti III Exhibition Match Ends In Huge Fight

Floyd Mayweather was escorted back into his dressing room by members of his team.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather returned to the boxing ring on Saturday for an exhibition fight against John Gotti III, which ended in a huge fight. Several clips of the on-court fight have been posted on social media. Some of them even claim show a fight between the supporters of the two athletes. This was Mayweather's first bout in the United States since his June 2021 showdown with Logan Paul. He retired from boxing in 2017, unbeaten in 50 bouts, but continues to appear in fights that do not count towards his career record.

According to Sports Illustrated (SI), Mayweather attacked Gotti without wasting any time. In the first two rounds, Mayweather, who is known by his nickname 'Money', kept attacking his rival with hooks and other punches.

He took his foot off the gas in the third round, but dominated it even then. But things got ugly in the fourth round when an argument broke out between the two fighters, as per the SI report.

The argument got even more heated by the fifth round. In the next one, the referee stopped the fight. But Gotti approached Mayweather and the two swung punches even after the bell, as seen in the now-viral videos.

The fight infuriated the supporters of both the fighters, who clashed with each other, as per Metro.

In a series of messages on Instagram after the fight, Gotti III called Mayweather an "enemy for life".

"Bum never put me down or stopped me it was a DQ for no reason," he added.

Gotti III is the grandson of John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family who died in prison in 2002.