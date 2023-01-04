Florida Burglars Call Police To Get Help Moving Stolen Stuff And Get Ride To Airport

Both the burglars were arrested (Representational image)

In a bizarre case, a couple in Florida was arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help moving their belongings from a home they were robbing. According to Sky News, Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22, were allegedly committing a home invasion on December 29, 2022, when one of them dialed 911 to ask for assistance moving some of their possessions.

As per a Facebook post by Polk County Sheriff's Office, nobody spoke during the 911 call. When law enforcement officers reached the house in Poinciana, they initially thought it was empty. However, when they found a glass door unlocked, they went inside and found the couple.

Interestingly, the deputies identified the male suspect from a security video as a burglar from a general store in Poinciana, Flordia, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Both of them were arrested.

When they were questioned by the police, the couple revealed they were in the home because they needed to find a place to stay overnight. The couple also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York.

"Martin stated he knew what he did was wrong, but needed the money. Martin stated he knew the residence was not his and did not have permission to be in, but had to get inside to get out of the cold," his arrest affidavit says, as per Fox13.

"Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn't to the airport ... it was to the Polk Pokey. And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Roldan-Oscasio was charged with burglary of a residence and Gonzalez-Garcia is being charged with burglary and theft as well as burglary of a residence.