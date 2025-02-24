Flight Attendant Delivers Baby As Woman Goes Into Labour Mid-Air

What began as a routine flight from Dakar to Brussels turned into a remarkable display of teamwork. When pregnant passenger Ndeye went into labour mid-flight, flight attendant Jennifer Joie and two passenger medical professionals- a doctor and a nurse- went into action, transforming the cabin into a makeshift delivery ward.

As Ndeye's labour progressed, the crew guided her through breathing exercises. Moments later, her water broke. The pilots quickly turned the plane back toward Dakar, but before they could land, baby Fanta had already arrived.

"The first moments were tense-was she okay? Was she breathing? Then, the most beautiful sound filled the cabin: her first cry," the airline shared in a LinkedIn post. "Holding baby Fanta in her arms as they landed in Dakar is a moment Jennifer will never forget. Stories like these remind us that being cabin crew is about more than just flying- it's about caring for people in any situation."

A doctor later confirmed that both mother and baby were healthy. Jennifer, who cradled little Fanta as the plane touched down, described the experience as "magical."

"As a cabin crew member, you train for everything, even childbirth-but nothing truly prepares you for the real thing. We stayed calm, worked as a team, and followed our procedures," she said.

She even joked that if she hadn't chosen this career, she might have become a midwife instead.

Brussels Airlines shared the heartwarming story on Instagram, introducing baby Fanta and Jennifer to the world with a touching message: "We hope to have you on board again one day."

Users flooded the post with admiration. "Great work crew," a user wrote on Instagram.

Another user commented, "Welcome Fanta! What an adventure, what a story!"

"That baby should get a lifetime flying pass with Brussels and it's star alliance partners," the third user suggested.