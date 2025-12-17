Fitness Influencer Who Lost 10 Kg Of Fat Shares Four 'Realistic' Tips

Losing weight can be a difficult task, especially when it requires making wholesale changes to your lifestyle. It requires dedication, patience, exercising regularly and most importantly, eating healthy. Now, a fitness influencer has shared the exact plan that helped her lose 10 kg of fat.

In an Instagram post titled, 'If I had to lose 10 kg of fat again, this is exactly how I'd do it', Natalie Castellan listed four tips on how to ace the weight loss journey.

Here Are The Four Tips Shared By Castellan:

Keep Food Simple, Not Perfect

The Australian fitness coach advised keeping things fairly simple when it came to meal prep. As per Castellan, every meal has three main things, viz. protein, carbohydrates and veggies that one should stick to consuming with every meal.

"Nothing fancy. No 20-step recipes! Just foods you enjoy and can repeat without overthinking. Most people fall off when food becomes complicated or unenjoyable. Simple meals are the ones you actually stick to," Castellan captioned the accompanying video.

Drink More Water Than You Need

Most people on their weight loss journey focus too much on their meal quality and portions that they tend to forget about hydration. Castellan said a lot of "hunger" is really low energy or dehydration, which means drinking water can actually help with excess consumption.

"Keep your bottle visible, and start the day with water before coffee. it sounds basic, but this alone can change how you feel through the day."

Lift Weights

Apart from keeping food consumption in check, lifting weights at least three times a week is one of the magic secrets of losing weight, as per Castellan.

"This is what helps you keep your shape while losing fat. Stick to the basic movement patterns and train with purpose. Those last few reps should feel challenging, that's where progress actually happens," she said.

Protect Your Sleep

Castellan highlighted the importance of sleep, stating that it affects 'hunger, recovery, and honestly, everything'.

"Poor sleep usually means more snacking, less patience, and harder sessions the next day. Earlier, higher-quality nights are where your body actually resets and recovers," Castellan wrote.

Castellan explained that whenever she deviated from her health and wellness journey, she followed these four tips to get back where she wanted to be. "This is the reset I always come back to. It's simple, repeatable, realistic and it works," she said.