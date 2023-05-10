First-Graders Allegedly Force Girl To Perform Sex Act In US School

Infuriated parents protested outside the school.

Parents are protesting against a school in the US after first-graders allegedly coerced their 6-year-old classmate into performing a sex act as they recorded it, even though a teacher was there, according to Fox News.

The news outlet further stated that parents and community members are angered by the situation at the school, and the number of people gathered to protest against the school is growing.

Family members of the girl involved are also planning another protest in the evening, as this unexpected news has shocked the locals.

"A 6-year-old was exposed to things that even adults would have a hard time overcoming. This is trauma at its worst, and it has a trickle-down effect because it affects everyone around them," one of the protesting parents said.

The alleged incident happened at Plainview South Elementary on April 19, and it only came to light when a parent spread the word on social media, the Plainview Herald reported.

The authorities first acknowledged the assault a week later, following a public outcry.

An older cousin of the 6-year-old girl who was assaulted said she noticed a shift in the young girl's behaviour after the traumatic event.

"She's in distress; she's like, 'My stomach hurts. I just want to lay down,'" the cousin told KCBD. "You can tell something's wrong with her. So they said, 'What's going on? What happened?'

According to The New York Post, the young girl told her family that a boy had exposed himself to her while in the lunch line at school. She later mentioned that a week before that incident, she was pulled under a desk and forced to perform a sex act on a male student.