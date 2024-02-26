'Fast And Furious': Roger Federer Travels In Tuk-Tuk In Thailand, Deepika Padukone Reacts

The Swiss tennis maestro is enjoying his time in Thailand.

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer recently shared a glimpse of his trip to Thailand. He shared a video of him travelling in a tuk-tuk on a road with a funny caption which read, "Fast and furious Tuk-Tuk edition." The adorable video has amassed positive reactions from social media users, including actor Deepika Padukone.

In the short video, he is seen filming his tuk-tuk journey while smiling heartily. In a couple of seconds, the tennis player's three-wheeler is overtaken by another tuk-tuk in which his parents Robert and Lynette Federer are seated. The video concludes with him smiling at the situation.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 6.2 lakh likes and 15.5 million views.

Actor Deepika Padukone reacted to the video and wrote, "My Favourite Uncle Robert!"

"This has basically just become Roger Federer travel account and I'm very pleased with it," said a person.

"Your laugh makes my day," wrote a third person.

Another user said, "Roger, you're out here with icon behaviour yet again."

"Thai loves you Roger. You are very famous here. Glad that you enjoy Tuk Tuk and our beloved country," commented a person.

"Roger is enjoying his retirement," said a person.

A few days ago, he also posted a carousel of pictures of him enjoying everything Thailand has to offer. He was spotted riding the gondola, wearing a traditional bamboo hat, and even eating a plate of mango sticky rice, a typical South Asian treat.

Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport in 2022. The 20-time Grand Slam champion played his last game, a doubles game alongside long-time friend and rival Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup that year. Mr Federer did not have the best possible result, as the duo ended up losing their match.

Apart from eight Wimbledon titles, Federer went on to win five US Open titles, 1 French Open title and 6 Australian Open titles. Over his career, Federer enjoyed a great rivalry with the likes of Nadal and Djokovic. Touted as the 'Big Three', these stars dominated the sport like no one else has.

It was in the 2006 season when Federer tasted the most success as he went on to win 12 singles titles and also had a match record of 92-5. The Swiss tennis maestro managed to reach the finals in an astounding 16 of the 17 tournaments he entered during the season.