'Family Fun, Under Masai Mara Sun': Pics From Sachin Tendulkar's Vacation

Mr Tendulkar posted several pictures with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share pictures from game reserve Masai Mara, Kenya. The cricketer was accompanied by his family.

Along with the pictures, Mr Tendulkar wrote, "Family fun, under the Masai Mara sun! #MasaiMaraDiaries."

Masai Mara is located in Kenya and the place offers an incredible kaleidoscope of vibrant nature and varied wildlife

He posted several pictures with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara along with beautiful pictures from Masai Mara.

See the pics:

The post was shared 1 day ago and so far it has amassed over one million likes and several comments.

A user commented, "Sachin Tendulkar respect button."

Another user wrote, "Just like the SCG for you, Masai mara is the favourite place away from India for most of us."

"Hakuna Matata," third user wrote.