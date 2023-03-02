Fake Psychiatrist Who Conned UKs Health Service Of Rs 12 Crore Jailed

Zholia Alemi's fake degree certificate allowed her to work for NHS trusts.

After faking a degree from Auckland University and defrauding the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom for Rs 12,00,00,000, a fraudulent doctor was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Zholia Alemi gained employment as a psychiatrist in the UK's NHS for nearly two decades on the basis of a forged degree. During these two decades, she was paid about 1.3 million pounds (Rs. 12,78,32,084).

According to The Metro News, Alemi's lie began to unravel in 2016 when a carer reported concerns about her attempts to defraud an elderly patient. She was convicted of three fraud offences at Carlisle Crown Court.

Detective Superintendent Matt Scott of Cumbria Police said: "We conducted search warrants at a number of properties, but predominantly in Northern Ireland at Alemi's home address."

"What we found there was what I would describe as a treasure trove in terms of the investigation. There were what are now proven to be false certificates; there was what I'd describe as a forger's kit with transfer letters, blank certificates of qualification that basically you could put almost anything you wanted on there, really."

Mr. Scott said Alemi denied wrongdoing throughout and was 'obstructive', 'difficult to deal with', and, on occasion, 'arrogant," while being interviewed.

"My view, and it's my own personal view, is that Alemi's lived a lie since she left Iran, where she originally came from," he said.

Judge Hilary Manley said her crimes "strike so very deeply at the heart of healthcare provisions in this country. That the degree certificate and supporting letter were accepted by the GMC represents an abject failure of scrutiny.".

"You benefited from that failure and of course from your own deliberate and calculated dishonesty."