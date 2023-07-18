'Extremely Frightened': US Woman Finds Man Hiding In Her Backseat Under A Coat

Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking into a vehicle at night.

A woman in the United States was astonished when she discovered a man hiding in the backseat of her car, shielding himself through a coat, as she was driving.

According to authorities, the woman was so terrified that she started driving erratically, which prompted the man who was hiding in the backseat of her car to fall out of the open rear door and onto the road.

According to a release by the Yarmouth Police Department, a Police Officer was patrolling near the Route 6 exit ramp just before 1 AM when he came upon a vehicle he thought was disabled. As he went to check on the car, he saw a woman standing outside of it, attempting to dial 911. She appeared to be scared and upset as she explained to the officer what had just occurred.

"The woman said she did not notice anything out of the ordinary after leaving her friend's house, but a short time later a light came on inside her car while driving. As she looked into the back seat, she was surprised to see a man hiding with a coat pulled over his head. Extremely frightened, she began driving erratically, and the man fell out of the open rear door of the car."

Following a brief investigation by Yarmouth Officers, Jailton Dos Santos, 36, of South Yarmouth, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle at night.

In alerting the local citizens, the Yarmouth Police said that they would like to remind everyone to make sure they lock their unattended vehicles, especially at night.