Bengaluru Student Shares Traumatic Experience Of 'Extortion And Molestation' While Driving Cab

A Bengaluru college student has shared his traumatic experience of working as a cab driver, where he was extorted and molested by a gang of transgender people. The student said he signed up on Rapido to earn some extra income, but the initial positive experience turned into a nightmare scenario for him when he lost his way around the city and ended up with the thugs.

"Everything changed on Friday night/Saturday morning around 3 am when I was driving through NH44. On the way however, there was some detour to be taken to get back onto the flyover from the road level which I didn't know," the user wrote on Reddit.

The driver explained that there was a small house nearby where four to five people were sitting around a bonfire. Whilst he was checking his phone for directions, two of them, who were transgender, started making polite conversation.

"Initially they acted nice, asking where I'm going and told me how to reach the flyover from there. At this point, one of them suddenly grabbed my keys when I was distracted by the other one telling me the way and ran towards the house. I had to leave my helmet and run behind him to get it back. Now the other one took my helmet."

Once inside the house, the student requested the gang to return his items, only to be met with demands for money. The thugs demanded Rs 20,000 and started abusing and shouting at him.

"During negotiating, I literally had to break down and cry and beg for them to let me go because I didn't see a way out. 5 against one, I'm tired, weak, and for all I know they can pull some weapon on me if I escalate the situation," the user described.

"The cold, hunger and adrenaline put me in some shock where I literally just burst out crying. My legs were hurting, shivering and cramping up from driving for so long and all I wanted was to go and sleep in my bed in my hostel."

During the ordeal, one of the trans individuals even sexually harassed the student who had 'completely dissociated' by this point. After a lot of back-and-forth, the criminals allowed the student to walk away after paying Rs 5,000.

"Now I'm out of 5k, money which I need to pay my college mess fee by tomorrow, broken, humiliated and traumatised just because I wanted to make some money being honest, regardless of the difficulty/perception of the job."

'Imagine The Trauma'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the college student while others recounted similar experiences in the city.

"I don't have any advice but I'm so sorry that this happened to you. This is the absolute worst and I can't imagine the trauma of this all. If you're planning on filing a complaint, please do it asap.

A third commented: "A Similar thing happened to me near Devagowda petrol bunk a few months back, that too in broad daylight. This trans person comes outta nowhere and asks for money, I refuse, she actually squeezed my balls and went away."

A fourth said: "Deeply disheartening to read this. No one should go through such harassment. Please do not stop ever again among random folks if you are doing rapido at night."