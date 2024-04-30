Ex-Twitter Employee Who Went Viral For Sleeping On Floor Hired By Meta

She was fired by the microblogging site in March last year.

Esther Crawford, the former senior Twitter employee, whose picture of sleeping on the office floor had gone viral online in 2022, was fired by the microblogging site in March last year. Now, a year after her layoff, Ms Crawfordt took to Instagram to announce her new job at Meta as Messenger's Director of Product.

"Some personal news: I've joined the @Messenger team at @Meta as a Director of Product. Messaging has transformed how we connect with friends, family, creators, businesses, and now even AI. Thrilled to work with an incredible team focused on 0-1 initiatives within the app!" Ms Crawford said in a post.

"Although I considered a lot of great options, Meta was my top choice because I am obsessed with how humans connect through technology - and no other company has a bigger scale of impact in that space than Meta, which connects nearly 4B people (half of humanity)," she said.

Ms Crawford said that she is "excited" about the work she will be doing. She also listed the factors that make the company "so compelling." "The exceptional quality of the people I met throughout the interview process and Zuck's vision and intensity. Seeing how he's made the company more efficient and less bureaucratic in the past year makes me even more bullish to be joining now because I want to move fast and ship awesome products," she continued.

She said that the company is "impressive" on several levels. "I'm stoked to learn from folks who have been here for many years and look forward to bringing my experience and quirky style to the team. It's definitely a special time to be here because the company is in a unique position to create the next gen of social experiences while democratizing free access to AI within the family of apps, and through what developers build on top of Llama 3 (the latest open-source LLM)," the new Meta employee wrote.

Notably, Ms Crawford was one of the executives who had been in charge of the microblogging site's subscription service Twitter Blue. Since she had been consistently updating her social media account with information about the platform's new goals, many people referred to her as an Elon Musk loyalist.