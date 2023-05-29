The chatbot also apologised for the mistake.

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company behind ChatGPT, unveiled its new and more advanced model called GPT-4 in March 2023. The latest version is said to be more creative and accurate in its response and has better problem-solving capabilities than ChatGPT. Ever since its launch, users have been busy trying out the new chatbot to determine its efficiency. However, it turns out, even GPT-4 can make mistakes and is not as perfect as it is touted to be.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a typo made by GPT-4. While answering a query on ''pet shop recording concerns'', the chatbot spelled the word ''infringing'' as ''infrishing.''

''Anyone has ever seen GPT-4 make a typo before?'', the post reads.

See the post here:

After the user pointed out the error and asked what the word ''infrishing'' meant, the chatbot apologised for the mistake.

''Apologies for the confusion. ''Infrishing'' seems to be a typographical error. The correct term should have been ''infringing,'' which means to actively break the terms of a law, agreement, or to violate rights…'' it wrote.

The post has gone viral, with some expressing shock, while others said ''ChatGPT is just humans.'' One user said, ''Its training data must be riddled with typos. I wonder if that is where it is from.'' Another joked, ''Go home ChatGPT. You're drunk.''

Many others shared that they also encountered typos generated by the AI bot.

A third commented, ''It makes typos in other languages. GPT 3.5 makes a lot of typos in e.g. Swedish. GPT4 is much better and rarely makes typos in Swedish, but it happens. I had never seen one in English yet, but obviously, it can happen.''

According to OpenAI, GPT-4 is a ''large multimodal model'', which means it can generate content from both image and text prompts. GPT-4 can handle up to 25,000 words which enable users to have longer conversations with it and create long-form content.

As per the company blog, the latest chatbot is "more creative and collaborative than ever before" and would "solve difficult problems with greater accuracy" than its earlier versions.