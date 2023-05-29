'Erase Tattoos First...': Chinese Employer's Weird Demand From Job Seekers Divides Internet

The boss said that tattoos may negatively impact the company's culture.

A debate has broken out on Chinese social media after a factory boss in China refused to hire two people unless they had their tattoos removed. According to a report in South China Morning Post, the issue has sparked a vibrant discussion on cultural stereotypes and workplace discrimination.

According to the media portal, the case involves two young men, aged 17 and 22, who were in the initial stages of employment with the firm at the time of the incident.

One of them was confronted by the boss during an inspection at the factory. The boss said that the factory does not hire people with tattoos, regardless of where they are engraved. The boss add that such body art could be detrimental to the future prospect of those involved.

She said, "While I assume that you both are sincere and honest, having tattoos leaves an impression of being less reputable or disobedient."

The boss said that tattoos may negatively impact the company's culture. "Young people should be positive, energetic and proactive. Tattoos themselves wouldn't directly interfere with their work, but they may negatively 'impact' the company's culture. As a company, it is our social responsibility to provide education and guidance to young people. No matter how much backlash I receive, I will try to educate them If I can."

She added that once the men remove their tattoos, she can hire them and she would happily pay for the procedure. Both men agreed to the plan.

According to SCMP, workplace discrimination in China has been escalating in recent years, particularly among individuals over the age of 35 and women "married but without children", whose ability to balance family responsibilities and work commitments has been questioned.

The story has resonated with many users on social media.

"It's absolutely discrimination. Does having tattoos necessarily mean someone is not professional? Can we allow a bit more openness and acceptance?" said one person.

"We live in a society that upholds equality, and that means rejecting any form of discrimination. If we allow discrimination against tattoos today, tomorrow it could be discrimination based on height, appearance, marital status, or being over 35 years old," said another.

A user wrote, "If you have the freedom to have tattoos, then I have the freedom to choose whether I employ you or not," said one observer.