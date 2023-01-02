Entire Square Of Gregorian Houses That Featured In 'Bridgerton' On Sale For 184 Crore

The buildings were designed by John Strahan, and are close to the centre of Bath.

People who are interested in buying a Gregorian house have a chance to own a whole square. The Beauford Square in Bath, comprising 13 houses, is on the market for the first time in almost 300 years, UK-based The Times said. Beaufort is a square of two-storey cottages that were constructed in 1730. It lies south of the Queens Square. It has appeared in a number of period dramas, including Bridgerton, and also has four apartments and two commercial units.

Metro said that the square has been put on sale for 18,500,000 pounds (Rs 184 crore). Also included in the sale are Royston House, a building of 13 period apartments near Bath Abbey, and Lark Place, a row of nine Georgian cottages next to Royal Victoria Park, making a whopping total of 41 properties, the outlet further said.

The buildings were designed by John Strahan, and are close to the centre of Bath, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"These buildings have been in our possession for many years - Beauford Square, in particular, has been owned and tenanted by the Foundation since its construction in 1730," David Hobdey, Chief Executive Officer at St John's Foundation, was quoted as saying by Metro.

"The sale of these buildings will enable us to inject the finances back into the Foundation to help those in need, and we are delighted to be working with Carter Jonas to find the new proud investor for these properties," he added.

In the centre of the Beaufort Square is a communal garden, a small rectangular lawn enclosed with iron railings, according to Bath Heritage.