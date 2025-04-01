End Of Bikini Nights? US Restaurant Chain Hooters Files For Bankruptcy Amid Founder-led Buyout Plan

Hooters, the US-based restaurant chain known for chicken wings and staff wearing skimpy outfits, has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in Texas on Monday, as part of a plan to address its debts. The company announced that it had reached an agreement with a buyer group, including its founders and two franchisees, who own and operate over 30% of the domestic franchises. The restaurants will continue to operate as usual while the company undergoes reorganisation. The buyer group owns several high-traffic locations, including ones in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois.

"Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay. Today's announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters' financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our customers and communities have come to expect," said Sal Melilli, Chief Executive Officer of Hooters of America. "I've seen firsthand the incredible value and opportunities our brand brings to life, and I look forward to continuing that momentum well into the future. I'm incredibly grateful to our valued customers, partners, and employees for their continued support."

Established in 1983, Hooters is well-known for both its chicken wings and its service staff, which consists primarily of young women known as "Hooters Girls". The shape-fitting attire of its wait staff has become a key component of the chain's public image.