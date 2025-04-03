Employee Claims Boss Watches Them Via CCTV, Lets Dogs Urinate In Office

While some level of stress is inherent in any job, a toxic work environment and an unsupportive boss can exponentially increase stress levels, creating a fertile ground for negativity, depression, and conflict to flourish. Recently, an Indian employee shared a shocking account of her experience with a boss whose behavior was not only toxic but downright bizarre. In a lengthy Reddit post titled "My boss is a lunatic - where do I even start?", she began by listing the typical grievances, including dismissive responses to concerns about heavy workloads and strict rules governing time off.

The employee then revealed the more disturbing and controlling aspects of her boss's behavior. She claimed that her boss obsessively monitors the office CCTV feed on her phone, often messaging the group chat to inquire about employees' activities the moment they engage in conversations with colleagues. " Once, a colleague sat beside me to talk for two minutes, and she immediately messaged asking if it was necessary and threatened to change our seating arrangements to keep us apart. Her latest rule? We are not allowed to talk to each other at all," the Reddit user wrote.

The employee also alleged that while staff were forbidden from wearing shoes in the office due to supposed hygiene concerns, stray dogs were permitted to roam freely, defecate, urinate, and vomit on the premises. The employee recalled a particularly unpleasant incident in which she inadvertently stepped in dog urine. She further alleged that her boss berated staff members for seemingly trivial reasons, such as high electricity bills. Moreover, she claimed that employees were subjected to arbitrary salary cuts and legal notices.

See the post here:

Many users are expressing shock, outrage, and empathy, unanimously advising her to quit her job and escape the toxic work environment as soon as possible.

One user wrote, "Leave soon????.. If I were you, I would leave right now; in fact, I would run or abscond. I don't know if you have some sort of financial burden or necessities, but I am pretty sure this job's not even worth it."

Another commented, "Lol, this is classic small company dictator type thing. Common model, have seen in many places. Founder runs it like a fiefdom, and with little professionalism. If she is the "owner" don't bother trying to fix things, and don't expect accountability. Run (and I am the kind of old guy who rarely says "run" on this sub)."