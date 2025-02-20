Elon Musk's Reaction To Woman Losing "Dream Job" In DOGE Cuts Sparks Discussion

A US woman who once praised the convenience of remote work has lost her job in the federal restructuring spearheaded by Elon Musk. After assuming office earlier this year, US President Donald Trump has focused on reducing government spending and downsizing the federal workforce. Spearheading this initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has enforced cost-cutting measures across various federal agencies. Amid this, a woman who goes by the name 'That Blonde Girl' on social media shared that she was terminated from her "dream job" due to the federal restructuring orders.

In a post shared on February 15, Saturday, she wrote: "I was terminated from my dream job with the Children's Bureau yesterday due to federal restructuring orders/DOGE. I am unemployed for the first time since I was 15 years old."

This post and her termination came months after she bragged about the convenience of a work-from-home job. "Didn't have any meetings today so I've been wearing my jammies all day but now I have a meeting in 30 minutes sooo putting on a hoodie. Eventually that WFH life gonna getcha," she posted in October 2024.

These two different posts have gone viral on social media and even caught the attention of Elon Musk. The billionaire, who has been vocal about bringing employees back to the office, reacted to the combined tweets with one emoji which reflects his stand regarding the work-from-home situation for employees.

Take a look below:

Mr Musk's reaction to the tweet quickly caught the attention of social media users. In the comments section, some questioned why the woman was being criticised, suggesting that remote working doesn't necessarily mean she was unproductive. Others argued that optics might seem unprofessional but did not indicate a lack of effort.

"I don't get it. Why is this bad? Because she was wearing comfortable clothes while working from home with no meetings?" questioned one user. "I'm confused.. What is the problem here..Whether she wears pajamas or a suit - it shouldn't matter to anyone?" commented another.

"So, you are assuming, (or insinuating), that people are not capable of working in pyjamas? She is referring to a meeting/online video call, not her full scope of work of which you have absolutely ZERO idea!" expressed a third user.

"I honestly don't get this one and I'm a Trump supporter. If the role can be done from home and the required tasks are being completed on time and accurately, what's the big deal? If people aren't needed just because their job is obselete or duplicate, that's a different story," wrote another.