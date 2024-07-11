Elon Musk's Jibe After Video Shows Sam Altman Driving Koenigsegg Regera Hypercar Worth Crores

The luxury car is priced at over $1.9 million when new.

A video recently surfaced online showing Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, driving a Koenigsegg Regera, which is one of the world's most exclusive and expensive hypercars. While the video stirred excitement among car enthusiasts, many users wondered how the CEO of a non-profit could afford such a vehicle. The video also elicited a sarcastic response from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, emphasising their long-standing conflict.

The billionaire's response came after an account of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley shared a video on X. The caption read, ''CEO @OpenAI driving one of the most expensive cars. How did Open AI become a for-profit business when it was a non-profit?''

Taking a jibe at Mr Altman's luxurious lifestyle, Mr Muks wrote, ''Great question,''

CEO @OpenAI driving one of the most expensive cars



How did open AI become a for profit business when it was a non profit ? pic.twitter.com/5gfjKoGUQh — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 10, 2024

Notably, the Koenigsegg Regera is a limited edition sports car launched by Swedish automaker Koenigsegg in 2015. Koenigsegg has made only 85 models of this hypercar since its launch. The luxury car is priced at over $1.9 million when new and has been sold for up to $3.7 million (₹30.7 crore) at recent auctions.

According to the website, the car combines a powerful twin-turbo V8 combustion engine with three electric motors and cutting-edge battery power via new powertrain technology called the Koenigsegg Direct Drive. The Regera means "to reign" or "to rule" in Swedish.