OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has fired back at Elon Musk's claims that ChatGPT has a left-wing bias. Mr Altman took to X to share a comparison of responses from ChatGPT and Musk's own AI chatbot, Grok, when asked to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the US presidential election. "Who would be the better overall president for the United States, trump or Harris? please pick one, and put your answer first before explaining your reasons," he asked the two chatbots.

Surprisingly, Elon Musk's chatbot, Grok, chose Kamala Harris as the preferred president over Donald Trump and also explained its reasons. What's interesting is that Elon Musk is a staunch supporter of Trump and is set to join his administration soon. Meanwhile, ChatGPT avoided choosing a "better" president and instead provided an analytical comparison of the candidates' policies.

Sharing a screenshot of both the responses, Mr Altman wrote, "Which one is supposed to be the left-wing propaganda machine again?" Though he did not name him, Altman's post was a subtle jab at Musk, who has been vocal about ChatGPT's alleged bias. In the past, Musk has called ChatGPT "too woke" and claimed that it's been infected with the "woke mind virus".

See the post here:

which one is supposed to be the left-wing propaganda machine again? pic.twitter.com/1rt6G9Q3NL — Sam Altman (@sama) November 15, 2024

Notably, Altman and Musk have a long history, having co-founded OpenAI together in 2015. However, Musk left the company in 2018 due to disagreements over its direction. The tension between them has been building, with Musk even filing a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier this year. On Friday, he expanded his lawsuit, alleging in a court filing that OpenAI is trying to corner the market for generative artificial intelligence and sacrificing safety in a race to get ahead.

Musk, who launched his xAI startup last year, said OpenAI has now abandoned all pretence of proceeding as a charity to benefit humanity with a focus on openness and safety as it tries to complete its restructuring under a two-year deadline.

"Microsoft and OpenAI, apparently unsatisfied with their monopoly, or near so, in generative artificial intelligence ("AI") are now actively trying to eliminate competitors, such as xAI, by extracting promises from investors not to fund them," lawyers for the billionaire wrote in the amended complaint filed late Thursday in federal court in Oakland, California.