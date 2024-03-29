Elon Musk Unfollows Ex-Girlfriend On X After She Shares Pics With New Boyfriend

Elon Musk and Grimes share three children together.

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Claire "Grimes" Boucher on X (formerly Twitter) after the latter seems to have announced a new boyfriend on Instagram. The Canadian musician, who shares three children with Mr Musk, posted three pictures on social media with the caption "Beauty and the Beast". The images show her being intimate with a man, with the second one of them kissing. While the person hasn't been tagged, it is thought to be 35-year-old DJ Matteo 'Anyma' Milleri, Futurism reported.

Grimes shared the pictures on March 23. She received a lot of support on the post, with comments. While one user wrote, "girlie this is a HUGE step up," another added, "Whoever that is, it's a relief to see".

However, Futurism reported that Mr Musk unfollowed Grimes on his social media site X following her Instagram post. Citing a tweet by user @BigTechAlert, the outlet said that the latest unfollowing seems to have occurred on either March 23 or March 24.

Grimes and Mr Musk first went public with their relationship in 2018 and dated on and off until March 2022. They share three children together. They first had a son, named X AE A-12, and then a daughter born via surrogate in 2021 named Exa Dark Siderael Musk. The couple also had a third child together, a boy named Techno Mechanicus.

Currently, Mr Musk and Grimes are locked in a legal battle for the custody of their three children. In the court documents, Mr Musk stated that he has had "actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child," and said that this care has been provided in Texas, where he lives full-time, for at least "six consecutive months." Mr Musk stated that he wishes to create a legal agreement with Grimes about the conservatorship, possession, and access of the three children.

Grimes, on the other hand, filed a petition in San Francisco Superior Court to establish a parental relationship. She claimed that Mr Musk would not give her access to one of their children. Her request asks the court to identify the legal parents of a child when they are not married.