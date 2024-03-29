After Sneakers And NFTs, Donald Trump Is Selling 'God Bless The USA' Bibles For $60

The Bible is "not owned, managed or controlled" by Donald Trump, as per the site.

After sneakers and NFT cards, former US President Donald Trump is now selling a patriotic copy of the Christian Bible. "Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible," Mr Trump wrote in a social media post, directing his supporters to a website selling the book. "Inspired by" country musician Lee Greenwood's song "God Bless the USA," the Bible is being sold for $59.99 and is described on its website as "the only Bible endorsed by President Trump".

Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwoodhttps://t.co/1KK5QgVK85pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

According to the "God Bless the USA" Bible website, the Bible has nothing to do with any political campaign. It is "not owned, managed or controlled" by Mr Trump. However, the Bible uses Mr Trump's name, likeness and image under an endorsement deal with CIC Ventures LLC - a company also affiliated with Trump's NFT release and his sneaker line, per Forbes.

The Bible features an American flag and the words "God Bless the USA" printed on the cover. Inside, it has the text of The Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance and other historic American documents.

Prompting the Bible in the video posted on X, Mr Trump said, "All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It's my favourite book; it's a lot of people's favourite book". "This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America, to make America great again, is our religion," he added.

According to ABC News, the Biden campaign has responded to Mr Trump's latest brand deal by labelling him a "fraud". "The choice for voters this November is clear: Joe Biden who cares about delivering for the American people, or Donald Trump who cares only about delivering for himself," a Biden spokesman told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's latest endorsement comes a month after he launched a $399 sneaker line at Philadelphia's Sneaker Con, offering similar designs for $199. Previously, he also released "never surrender" mugs and t-shirts with images of his mug shot in a Fulton County, Georgia jail, as well as NFT digital trading cards. He has also released books featuring photos of his time in office and letters written to him through the years.