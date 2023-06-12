Elon Musk Tweets About Wanting To Hire 'VP Of Witchcraft'. Internet Reacts

Elon Musk made a witty remark about hiring a VP for witchcraft

Twitter boss Elon Musk took to the micro-blogging platform to talk about a new job position. In a tweet, Musk joked about hiring a new propaganda-related position on Twitter on Sunday.

"Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda," Musk wrote in a tweet. As of Monday morning, it has been viewed by over 14 million people.

According to a Fox News report, Musk appeared to reference Megan Fox, who recently joked about performing witchcraft outside of conservative commentator Robby Starbuck's house. Starbucks had criticized how Fox's young sons were photographed with long hairstyles and wearing feminine clothing, calling it child abuse.

In fact, a Twitter user said that Ms Fox was bad at propaganda, to which Musk responded, "Nobody's perfect."

The Tesla CEO also responded to another tweet which talked about remarks made by Icelandic entrepreneur Haraldur Thorleifsson. Thorleifsson posted that facts and morality no longer exist in the United States.

"A lot of people on the left don't seem to realize that the US is living in a post-truth, post-reason, post-ethics world," Thorleifsson argued. "Reality doesn't matter anymore, right and wrong don't matter, facts are no longer a thing."

"It's all gone. Act accordingly," he added.

Musk responded, "That's why I'm looking for a VP of Propaganda (and Witchcraft)!"

Meanwhile, Twitter has refused to pay its Google Cloud bills as its contract comes up for renewal this month, which could result in the social media company's trust and safety teams being crippled, Platformer reported on Saturday.

Before Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform last year, Twitter signed a multi-year contract with Google related to fighting spam and protecting accounts, among other things, the report said.

