Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Soon Allow Users To Bold And Italicise Text

Elon Musk said that the platform will witness several changes in user interface soon enough.

Ever since Elon Musk has become the new owner of Twitter, he has been implementing several changes to the microblogging site. It started with job cuts, paid blue-tick verification, content moderation and placating advertisers. Now, "Chief Twit" has revealed that he is planning to introduce a new feature which will enable the users to bold and italicise words while tweeting.

A user took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "BREAKING:: @elonmusk says you will soon be able to bold and italicise words on Twitter!" It is to be noted that the words "breaking" and "bold" were already in bold text format while "italicise" was already in italics. Responding to the same, the billionaire wrote, "Any minute now ..."

Any minute now … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2023

Many users expressed their excitement over the move. This is crazy, we wanted it for so long!" said a user. "BOLD Move, Elon," said another person.

It should be emphasised that a user can still post bold or italicised text on Twitter, but you must do it by utilising third-party Unicode text tools, which produce tweet text in italics or bold by using HTML codes. However, whether using the Twitter mobile application or the web version, the user won't find any options within the text input box if you want to tweet in bold or italics at the moment.

The Twitter CEO had announced yesterday that the platform will witness several changes in user interface soon enough. Mr Musk tweeted, "Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week.First part of a much larger UI overhaul." He added that a "Bookmark button (de facto silent like)" on Tweet details will be rolled out "a week later."

The Tesla and SpaceX Chief also said that long form tweets will be available to users from early February. In November he had said, "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots."