Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Infringement Lawsuit, Says He Is Very Happy

Ed Sheeran gave a statement to the media outside the courthouse.

A federal jury in Manhattan found on May 4 that the English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran did not plagiarise Marvin Gaye's classic "Let's Get It On" for his 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud."

British pop phenom Ed Sheeran expressed joy and relief Thursday after a US jury cleared him of infringing copyright.

The English musician stood and hugged his team inside a Manhattan federal courtroom after jurors ruled that he had "independently" created his 2014 song.

Outside, he told reporters he was "very happy" but "unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this" even make it to trial.

The civil lawsuit was filed by the heirs of Gaye co-writer Ed Townsend, who alleged that the harmonic progressions and rhythmic elements of Sheeran's song were lifted without permission from the classic made famous by Gaye.

The heirs sought a share of the profits from Sheeran's hit tune.

"If the jury had decided this matter the other way, we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters," Sheeran told reporters outside the court.

"It is devastating and also insulting to be accused of stealing other people's songs when we put so much into our livelihoods," he added. "I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy."

"I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake."

Sheeran told reporters that having to be in New York for the trial had prevented him from attending his grandmother's funeral in Ireland, and that he had been forced to skip it because of the case. It's not time to get back. On Wednesday, the funeral was held.



