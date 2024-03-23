Earth Hour Day 2024: Date, Background, Theme, Importance, And More

Earth Hour serves as a beacon of positivity, hope, and inspiration.

Today, the world is celebrating Earth Hour Day, an annual event organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to raise awareness about environmental issues. This year marks the 18th edition of Earth Hour, with the theme "Biggest Hour for Earth." The event encourages people worldwide to turn off their lights for 60 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as a symbolic gesture of support for our planet.

Earth Hour serves as a beacon of positivity, hope, and inspiration, rallying people around the globe to come together in solidarity for the environment. The aim is to engage as many individuals as possible, especially those who may not yet be fully aware of the environmental crisis we face.

To commemorate Earth Hour, a special anthem has been released by WWF, composed by Shantanu Moitra and sung by Papon. The lyrics by Tanveer Ghazi evoke the beauty of nature and the shared responsibility we all have in protecting it.

The 2024 #EarthHourIndia Anthem is here!

This soothing song has been composed by our Harmony & Hope Ambassador @ShantanuMoitra and sung by @paponmusic. The lyrics by @tanveerghazi invoke the beauty and generosity of nature and our collective responsibility of protecting it. pic.twitter.com/O3SO7TAB8V — WWF-India (@WWFINDIA) March 15, 2024

Well-known personalities like baker Shivesh Bhatia and fashion designer Rahul Mishra are also showing their support by switching off non-essential lights during the designated hour.

Last year, Earth Hour saw participation from over 190 countries and territories, with millions of people contributing their time to support the cause. This year, the goal is to make the #BiggestHourForEarth even bigger by encouraging individuals to spend the hour doing something positive for the planet.

Why is World Earth Hour Day Celebrated?

Earth Hour is an annual event organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) that encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour. This symbolic act aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire action towards a more sustainable future.

Earth Hour: More Than Just Turning Off Lights

While switching off lights is a significant symbol, Earth Hour is a movement that goes beyond that one hour. It serves as a platform to inspire and mobilize individuals to take action throughout the year. The WWF encourages participants to spend the hour doing activities that benefit the planet, such as candlelit dinners, nature walks, or educational events.