Drinking Water Doesn't Cure Hangover: Report

There is a long-standing belief that downing water after a night of heavy drinking can save you from a hangover. However, new research suggests that this popular remedy doesn't quite live up to its hype.

Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands analysed data from three studies and found that dehydration is only part of the hangover story, and drinking water has minimal effect on symptoms like nausea, headaches and fatigue.

The research sought to better understand the relationship between dehydration and the symptoms of a hangover. Participants were divided into two groups: those who drank water before going to sleep after drinking, and those who did not. Surprisingly, both groups experienced similar levels of pain, nausea and exhaustion the next morning. While those who hydrated reported feeling less thirsty, they still suffered from the same degree of hangover misery.

Dr Joris Verster, lead author of the study, explained that dehydration is not the primary cause of hangover symptoms. “The more you drink, the more likely you are to get a hangover. Drinking water may help against thirst and a dry mouth, but it will not take away the misery, the headache and the nausea,” he said.

The findings indicate that consuming water, whether during or after drinking, does little to prevent or alleviate the effects of a hangover. Once the hangover has set in, gulping down water doesn't reduce its intensity.

According to the research, dehydration from alcohol consumption occurs because alcohol activates the hormone system responsible for regulating blood pressure, fluid, and electrolyte balance. This hormonal activation leads to the loss of water and electrolytes, which causes the common symptom of thirst the next day.

However, studies show that thirst and dehydration are relatively short-lived in comparison to the other hallmark hangover symptoms caused by "oxidative stress" and the body's inflammatory response to alcohol.

The body's inflammatory reaction to alcohol causes significant discomfort, while oxidative stress – an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants – contributes to headaches and other symptoms. As a result, simply drinking water won't combat these underlying causes of hangovers.

Evidence and scientific studies also agree that hangovers tend to get worse with age. As we age, our liver function declines, reducing its efficiency in metabolising alcohol, research reveals. At the same time, the body's water content decreases, and we lose muscle mass, which leads to a higher concentration of alcohol in the bloodstream.

The study underlined that there is currently no scientifically proven, commercially available treatment for hangovers. For those looking for relief, the only sure fire way to avoid a hangover is to drink less or abstain from alcohol entirely.