Drake Posts Video On New Year Confirming His Arrest In Sweden

The 8-second clip shows Drake being escorted to a police cruiser by two officers.

Canadian singer Drake posted a video on his Instagram handle, seemingly confirming the reports that he was arrested in Sweden in July last year. His team has never acknowledged the fact that the singer was arrested on marijuana-related charges while partying in a club in Stockholm. A hashtag #FreeDrake had gone viral at that time, but the singer's representatives told The Hollywood Reporter that Drake was in his hotel and not a police station. But Drake's latest post, what was shared hours after he rang in the New Year, shows him handcuffed.

The eight-second clip also shows the rapper being escorted to a police cruiser by two officers. Some members of his crew are also seen walking alongside him.

Drake captioned the post as: "The funds are useful/ The lyrics are truthful/ The suspects are usual/ The opps are delusional/ The finish line is beautiful /And the disrespect is mutual/ See you in 23."

See the post:

The singer and his representatives have so far not reacted to his latest video.

Last month, after the FIFA World Cup ended, the rapper lost $1 million in a bet despite backing Argentina, which defeated France and are the new world champs, and Lionel Messi.

Drake lost the bet on a technicality as the final game went into extra time. As per a report a Vulture, extra time isn't counted in a bet and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play.

The game was 2-2 after 90 minutes, and 3-3 after extra time. Argentina then won 4-2 on penalties.

The singer is said to have a net worth near $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.