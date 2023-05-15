Doyle Brunson, 'Godfather Of Poker', Dies At 89

Doyle Brunson was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

Doyle Brunson, legendary poker player, died on Sunday in Las Vegas. He was 89. No cause of death has been given. His agent Brian Balsbaugh tweeted a statement from his family confirming the news. Mr Brunson was called the "Godfather of Poker" for his outsized influence on the game. He won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments and was a two-time world champion with back-to-back wins at the World Series of Poker main event in 1976 and 1977. Usually seen wearing his cowboy hat, Brunson made more than $6 million in live tournament earnings.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather," Mr Brunson's family said in the statement.

"We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honour his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace," the statement further read.

CBS News said the poker player wrote two books - "Super System" and "Super System 2" - which are considered some of the influential the game has ever seen.

Mr Brunson's son Todd also inherited some of his skills, and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2016, the outlet further said in its report.

His longtime poker opponent called him a legend and said in a tweet, "There will never be another Doyle Brunson."

Actor James Woods also paid tribute to Brunson, posting a picture on Twitter of himself with the poker legend.

"This one is a heartbreaker. Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips," Woods tweeted.

Born in Texas, Mr Brunson played basketball at university but a knee injury ended his hopes of going professional.

Mr Brunson was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988, according to news agency AFP.