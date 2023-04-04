'Don't Want To Marry A Politician': Parineeti Chopra In Old Video Amid Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chadha

In an old video, Parineeti Chopra is seen saying she won't marry a politician

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been the talk of the town after being spotted with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on multiple occasions. While the duo has not announced anything yet or confirmed their relationship, they have been frequently spotted together at the airport and on lunch and dinner dates. Now, rumours of an impending wedding have been making the rounds on social media after a tweet by AAP leader Sanjeev Arora, where he blessed their "union", went viral.

However, amid the rumours, an old video of Ms Chopra has now surfaced online where she can be heard saying that she will never marry a politician.

While promoting a movie with Sidharth Malhotra, the actor was asked about celebrities she would wed. After mentioning a Hollywood actor, she is asked about politicians. She had said, “The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever."

Watch the video here:

"I don't want to marry any politician. I don't want to marry any politician ever," said @ParineetiChopra in a fun #RapidFire with me a few years back https://t.co/FMThcsHIwUpic.twitter.com/eQfizKS4ja — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 2, 2023

She also shared what she is looking for in an ideal partner. She said, ''He should be funny, he should smell good and he should respect me. My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

The rumoured couple was recently seen at Mumbai airport on Sunday as they arrived in the city. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress carefully dodged the paparazzi's questions about her outing with the AAP leader.

Before that, a video of the duo coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai went viral. Following this, MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the "union" and blessed both of them.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Recently, Mr Chadha was also asked about their outing outside Parliament. To this, he replied, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram. Ms Chopra recently liked one of the videos shared by the AAP leader on Instagram, sparking a flurry of comments from users.

Parineeti Chopra made her debut at the age of 24 with the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. She will be seen next in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.