Disneyland Is Charging Rs 15,000 For A Mini Waffle Desert, Internet Stunned

Visitors to Disneyland in the United States can now purchase a special dessert. However, the price takes it all away. The visitors to the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can purchase a $185 (about Rs 15,000) holiday drink, which is close to the admission prices of the tourist attraction, as per a report in the New York Post.

The "waffle shot," which appears on the hotel's 2022 holiday cart, is served in a waffle cone-like base lined with milk or white chocolate. The customer is free to choose from 11 different kinds of liquors or make it non-alcoholic with milk or egg.

The waffle shot filled with one of the world's most sought-after spirits, which sells for around $4,000 (Rs 3.3 lakh) a bottle, is also available at Disneyland. A standard 1.5-ounce pour of Louis XIII can cost upwards of $500 (about Rs 41,000) in trendy Los Angeles restaurants. "One secretive option on the menu, though, dares guests to "inquire" about its price. That intoxicatingly hyped option would be made with Remy Martin Louis XIII Grande Champagne Cognac - which retails for a sobering $4,000 a bottle," states the New York Post.

I'm bummed about the waffle shots, though, as they seem just like the bottoms of an ice cream cone, the ones they call cake cones. I really like cookie shots, and I think their thickness makes a better pairing for the liquid inside. #grandcalifornianhotel#holidaysbeginhere 2/3 pic.twitter.com/RAA5jdXqBQ — cstephens2 (@cstephens2@mastodon.social) (@cstephens2) November 13, 2022

"YOLO right? $4k a bottle in a waffle cup," said a user.

A second said, "Pathetic. I'll never go there."

"Seriously? Who would do that? Go to Disneyland and spend $185 for a shot of Remy Martin Louis XIII Grande Champagne Cognac ($4K/bottle) from a "waffle cup" lined with chocolate?" commented a person.

The hotel cart also sells Mickey Mouse head-shaped cookies and spiked hot chocolate along with cider that can be ordered with reasonably priced spirits to save some money for souvenirs.

