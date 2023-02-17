'Desi Burger' Horrifies Internet: 'Bye Heart, It Was Nice Beating With You'

The chef is seen using oil to fry the buns.

The global food revolution has also fueled a trend of regional culinary customization, with Indian chefs honing their skills in producing a desi version of every internationally recognised cuisine. You can easily get an international meal in its Indianized variant if you wander through the street food eateries of any Indian metropolis. Any meal that enters India must adopt an Indian appearance, whether it be Indian Chinese or paneer pizza.

A video of a comparable Indian burger, a dish with western roots that consists of contents inside of a sliced bun or bread roll, has gone viral online and gotten mixed reviews from social media users.

The video was shared by Chirag Barjatya, who is a fitness trainer and a social media influencer. Mr. Chirag shared the video with a Hindi caption. His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as "The mere sight of it clogged the arteries."



Arteries are the blood channels that transport oxygen-rich blood from your heart to every cell in your body. They are a component of your circulatory (cardiovascular) system.

Watch the video here:

Dekh kar hi arteries choke ho gayi pic.twitter.com/gQHo2EBI1R — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) February 16, 2023

The fitness influencer was drawing attention to the incorrect method of preparing the burger, which involves frying the burger bun in oil. This method is unhealthy for the body.

One user commented on the video, expressing her anxiety: "Bye heart! It was nice beating with you."