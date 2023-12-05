'Desh Mera Hindustan': Young Rappers Sing About 'New Kashmir'

The song is performed by rappers 8MR (Humaira Jan) and MC Raa.

A rap song by two emerging Kashmiri artists highlighting the positive transformations in Kashmir is gaining widespread popularity on the internet. The track "Badalta Kashmir," performed by the rappers Humaira Jan and MC Raa, celebrates the positive changes in the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370. This song has gained significant traction on various social media platforms. Its lyrics emphasize the substantial reduction in terrorism and the stopping of bloodshed in Kashmir.

The song consistently echoes the theme of 'Naya Kashmir,' illustrating the ongoing development in the Union Territory.

The song elaborates on the positive changes observed by the youth in Kashmir, ranging from coexistence among people of different religions to development initiatives and the attainment of a peaceful way of life.

The song also references significant events such as G20 meetings in Kashmir, the Amarnath Yatra, improvements in tourism, and the progress of Digital India.

The government of India's web portal also shared it on its social media platforms with a caption that read, "The youth of Kashmir have spoken, and that too through an energetic rap song! Listen to the song that encapsulates the emergence of #NayaKashmir."

Many well-known celebrities have shared this rap song on social media along with their quotes.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina posted the video on his X timeline and wrote, "This Kashmiri artist showcased pro-level rapping, well done. #JammuAndKashmir"

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria shared the video, saying, "This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in Jammu and Kashmir. Just watch this awesome rap."