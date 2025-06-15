Depression Could Be Linked To Bacteria In Your Mouth: Study

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed New research links low oral bacteria diversity to increased depression symptoms.

Study led by NYU reveals oral microbiome may influence mental health outcomes.

Data was analyzed from over 15,000 US adults using NHANES survey and saliva samples. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Several studies have established the importance of a mix of microbes in the mouth, particularly bacteria, as it is connected to overall health. Now, new research has revealed that a lack of diversity in the bacteria in your mouth could be linked to depression. Depression is a complex mental health disorder characterised by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness and loss of interest in activities.

The latest study, led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, found that a lower diversity of microbes in the mouth is associated with depression.

The mouth is home to a diverse community of microbes, including bacteria, viruses and fungi. These microorganisms play a crucial role in oral health and overall well-being.

"Having a better understanding of the relationship between the oral microbiome and depression could not only help us learn about the mechanisms underlying depression, but could contribute to the development of new biomarkers or treatments for mood disorders," Bei Wu, vice dean for research at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and the senior author of the study, said in an official release.

Also Read | Is PlayStation 6 Under Production? Sony Teases Next-Gen Plans

The study has been published in the journal BMC Oral Health.

To conduct the study, the researchers examined survey and biological data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers analysed questionnaires that measured symptoms of depression with saliva samples by using data from more than 15,000 US adults aged 18 and older. The samples were collected between 2009 and 2012.

People with less diversity in their oral microbiomes were more likely to have symptoms of depression, the researchers found. Smoking, drinking alcohol, and dental care can change the makeup of bacteria in the mouth.

"It's possible that the oral microbiome influences depressive symptoms through inflammation or changes to the immune system. Conversely, depression can drive changes including dietary intake, poor oral hygiene, increased smoking and drinking, or the use of medications-all of which have the potential to alter the oral microbiome," said Wu.

"We need more research to understand the direction and underlying pathways of this relationship. This work is part of a broader effort to understand how the oral microbiome influences not only mental health, but also cognitive decline and the onset of dementia," she added.