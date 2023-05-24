Deloitte Employee Calls Hitler ''Charismatic'' In LinkedIn Post, Deletes Account After Backlash

He has also deactivated his LinkedIn account.

A man is getting slammed on social media after he wrote a lengthy post on LinkedIn praising German dictator Adolf Hitler. Neerabh Mehrotra, who works as an associate director, Risk Advisory at Deloitte, called Hitler ''charismatic, intellectual and a magnetic speaker'' in a post titled 'Friday Inspiration'. Needless to say, he was forced to delete his post after backlash, but several social media users were quick to take a screenshot of the controversial post.

"Of course, so what if he gassed to death lakhs upon lakhs of small children, women and men. We all must "Heil Hitler" as he was so charismatic, intellectual, and a massive action taker. What a man! Dear @Deloitte @Deloitteindia, congrats on such a workforce you nurture, you Nazi enablers," a Twitter user named Sandeep Manudhane wrote while sharing a screenshot of the post.

Of course, so what if he gassed to death lakhs upon lakhs of small children, women and men. We all must "Heil Hitler" as he was so charismatic, intellectual and massive-action taker. What a man!



The LinkedIn post reads, ''Recently I picked up a book on Adolf Hitler "The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler" by Laurence Rees. I always wanted to read about Hitler and World War II and this book gave me a fair understanding of these topics.''

Though Mr. Mehrotra listed many of the dictator's negative attributes, he went on to say that Hitler had ''several charismatic qualities'' and ''we all should learn from him.'' He then stated "some of the imperative qualities" of Hitler such as "charismatic visionary, magnetic speaker, extremely confident, very intellectual and massive action taker."

''Morale – every one of this planet earth has some good and some not so good qualities. It is totally on us how we use these qualities to influence our own and others' life around us. As the Nazi salute says 'Heil Hitler'', he wrote while concluding the post.

Soon after, his post sparked a flurry of backlash for its problematic opinion. Many users criticised him, prompting him to delete his post and offer an apology. Some users also asked Deloitte to take action against him.

One user wrote, ''To those who are commenting "personal views, nothing to so with his workplace", I have a question. Is the mindset like a garment that he can leave at home before going to office? Why should his employers not know who his idols are and how he doesn't know the difference between++.''

Another commented, ''Dangerous thoughts made visible. Revealing. They are personal until things get real.'' A third added, ''@Deloitteindia You should take strict action against such an individual who works at your org & posts such repulsive views. This is grounds for termination of his service in India, as far as I know.''

Later, he shared an ''open apology letter'', saying that he had no intention of hurting anyone's feelings and admitted that he should have been more careful.

''My mentors/bosses/coaches have always taught me that if I make a mistake then I should have the audacity to accept it as well, so here I come forward to sincerely apologize for my post and I will not write anything about such personalities in the future. I would also like to clarify that it is my personal opinion, and it has nothing to do with my race, religion, country or the organisation I am associated with at the moment or in the past,'' he wrote.

Mr. Mehrotra has also deactivated his LinkedIn account as a search for his name on the platform displays a "This page doesn't exist" message. Deloitte has yet to make an official statement in response to the controversial post.