Delhi Housing Society's Letter To Residents Over 'Too Many Parcels' Sparks Debate

A housing society in New Delhi has sparked controversy with a recent directive, dividing the internet. The issue began when the society's Resident Welfare Association (RWA) issued a notice on September 18, advising residents to limit their deliveries to one or two per day. The decision was prompted by the security guard's complaints to the society president about the challenges he faced due to the large number of parcels, particularly during festivals.

The president noted that the security team has been handling deliveries from popular services like Ajio and Swiggy by sharing OTPs and coordinating with delivery personnel. However, this arrangement has recently become troublesome for them. According to the president, residents in the F block, predominantly bachelors, were receiving 10-15 parcels daily. The letter ended with a request for people to limit their orders to 1-2 orders max per day.

The notice reads, ''Our society watchman called for a meeting with the RWA members last night, for a complaint. The guard who has been with us for the last 7 years, said that his workflow is getting affected due to the large number of parcels coming in during the festive period.''

A picture of the notice was shared online by an X user. ''SOCIETY PRESIDENTS ARE INSANE! My cousin's building got a warning for receiving too many parcels in a day,'' the tweet read.

SOCIETY PRESIDENTS ARE INSANE!



My cousin's building got a warning for receiving too many parcels in a day

The post went viral, igniting a heated debate. Many found the directive unreasonable and ridiculous, while others sympathised with the security guard's plight. One user wrote, ''There is nothing wrong in that request. How much effort does it take to me more thoughtful in a community living set up? What if they start asking them to come to the gate to collect their orders than allowing the delivery person in.''

Another commented, ''They have a point. In India, we think that a security guard is the sole in-charge of everything. Don't treat him like your baggage collector.''

A third said, ''Ridiculous! They are the ones screening entrants into the building and making it compulsory. Will they next say limit ordering from outside during the festive season!? Absurdity Pro Max.''

A fourth added, ''You might find it insane but unless you are at home to receive the parcel then it's wrong to order. The watchman has a lot of other things to take care of than looking after your parcels as well. One lady in our building ordered from BIG BASKET and went galavanting. Then she came and forgot that BB had given it to the watchman. When she went down late in the night all her frozen things were spoilt. And for that, she started fighting with the watchman. People must learn to become responsible for their things.''