Deadly Gut Infection Days After Taking Antibiotics: All About Clostridioides Difficile

Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile or C. diff) is a type of bacteria that causes a range of gastrointestinal symptoms, from mild diarrhoea to life-threatening colitis. It affects the colon, which is the longest part of the large intestine.

Spread of this bacterium is a significant public health concern, particularly in healthcare settings, as the infections often occur after antibiotic use, which disrupts the normal balance of gut bacteria.

C. difficile is a "headache in the healthcare services community", said Dr Saswata Chatterjee, Gastroenterologist, CMRI Hospital, while speaking to NDTV.

Dr Chatterjee said that C. difficile, which is an anaerobic spore-forming gram-positive gut pathogen, affects elderly people the most, especially those who are over 65. Although some strains of the bacterium are more likely to affect younger people.

How does the infection spread?

The infections often occur after antibiotic use, which disrupts the normal balance of gut bacteria. The spores can be spread through contaminated surfaces, healthcare workers' hands and faecal-oral transmission.

What are the symptoms?

Diarrhea

Loss of fluids, called dehydration

Abdominal pain

Fever

Loss of appetite

Blood in stool

Fast heart rate

Increased white blood cell count

Kidney failure

Severe weight loss

"Sometimes it causes watery diarrhoea, sometimes it causes bloody diarrhoea, sometimes it causes toxic mineral colon, and it definitely leads to pseudomembranous colitis," Dr Chatterjee said.

"It necessitates prolonged hospitalisation. It necessitates a separate treatment protocol of its own. Frequently, it is known to recur."

As per a report by Mayo Clinic, C. difficile infection can cause the colon to become inflamed and get larger, called toxic megacolon. And it can cause a condition called sepsis, where the body's response to an infection damages its own tissues.

What is the treatment?

Treatment typically involves stopping antibiotics and administering specific antibiotics like vancomycin or fidaxomicin.

"Some people need advanced forms of therapies such as faecal microbiota, microbiota transplantation. Some people need antibiotics such as vancomycin or metronidazole for their treatment. And sometimes people would have needed fidaxomycin, which is unfortunately not very well available in India," Dr Chatterjee said.

"It is a headache in the healthcare services community, but when we see data from community prevalence, it is fortunately quite low till date."