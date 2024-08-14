Customer Slams Amazon India For Sending Wrong Watch, Alleges Fraud

The customer immediately complained to Amazon's customer service.

A frustrated customer has accused Amazon of "fraud" and "harassment" after a series of mishaps involving the purchase of a high-end Tissot PRX watch. The customer, who ordered the watch on July 21, narrated the ordeal on X, detailing how he encountered a string of fraudulent practices by the seller and inadequate responses from Amazon's customer service.

The customer revealed they purchased the watch from seller Mega Store LLP on Amazon's platform. Upon receiving the watch on July 28, they checked its serial number on Tissot's website, only to discover it was purchased on February 15, 2023. This led them to suspect that the seller had sent a used product.

— The Disciplined Investor (@Disciplined_Inv) August 13, 2024

The customer immediately complained to Amazon's customer service, which offered a replacement and assured them that strict action would be taken against the seller. However, the situation only worsened. When the replacement arrived on August 6, the customer found an Armani watch packed in a Tissot box. The user documented the entire experience, including a video showing the unboxing of the incorrect replacement.

The customer raised another complaint and was asked to share images, with a promise of resolution by August 8. However, the issue was never solved.

When the user followed up on August 8, they were informed that a new complaint needed to be raised, extending the resolution timeline to August 12. This time, too, the issue remained unresolved by the deadline.

On August 12, the user had to go through a 45-minute phone call, during which they were repeatedly transferred between customer service representatives without receiving any substantial assistance. The customer was eventually told to wait another 24 hours.

The next day, August 13, after another 30 minutes of waiting, the user was informed that a "technical glitch" was preventing further action and was asked to wait an additional 24 to 48 hours.

"This is complete harassment by [Amazon India]. Fraud. The worst customer service," he wrote on X. The entire experience, according to the customer, has been nothing short of "mental torture". The watch was intended as a gift for the user's uncle's birthday on August 2, but instead, the user was subjected to a drawn-out and stressful ordeal.

Amazon has not addressed these allegations yet.