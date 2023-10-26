Customer Receives Thomson TV Instead Of Sony TV Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Flipkart Responds

The company still hasn't processed his return request.

Mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. More often than not, people end up receiving different items instead of the things they ordered. In a similar instance, a man claimed that he received a Thomson TV instead of the Sony TV he ordered, which was worth Rs 1 lakh. The user named Aryan shared his ordeal on X, where it gained widespread attention.

Notably, he was eagerly waiting for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale to buy a Sony TV so that he could enjoy the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup on a big screen. However, he was left shocked when the TV turned out to be a low-priced one from another brand.

In a thread, he wrote, ''I had purchased a Sony tv from @Flipkart on 7th Oct, delivered on 10th Oct and sony installation guy came on 11th Oct, he unboxed the tv himself and we were shocked to see a Thomson tv Inside Sony box too with no accessories like stand, remote, etc.'' He also shared pictures of the unboxing, stating that he immediately connected with Flipkart's customer care and raised the issue, but it did not get resolved even after two weeks.

Here's the post:

I had purchased a Sony tv from @Flipkart on 7th oct, delivered on 10th oct and sony installation guy came on 11th oct, he unboxed the tv himself and we were shocked to see a Thomson tv Inside Sony box that too with no accessories like stand,remote etc 1/n pic.twitter.com/iICutwj1n0 — Aryan (@thetrueindian) October 25, 2023

''I raised this issue instantly with Flipkart customer care and they asked me to upload images of the tv, I have uploaded images as instructed, still, they asked me two or three times to upload images and I have uploaded as asked,'' he wrote.

However, even after uploading the images multiple times as requested, the company hasn't processed his return request.

''Firstly they gave me a resolution date of the 24th oct but on the 20th they first showed it as resolved and then extended the date to the 1st of Nov. Today also they showed me that the issue is resolved but even my return request has not been processed. I have been waiting for BBD to buy a TV so I can watch the World Cup on a good big screen but this service from FK has pushed me into stress which is really unbearable. Plz help,'' he wrote further.

Flipkart responded to the man's viral post saying, ''Our deepest apologies for your experience with the return request. We want to sort this out for you. Please drop us a DM with your order details so that they remain confidential here.''

Our deepest apologies for your experience with the return request. We want to sort this out for you. Please drop us a DM with your order details so that they remain confidential here. https://t.co/5DoqNu396t — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) October 25, 2023

Notably, his television set was delivered by Delhivery, which does not provide an option to check products at the time of delivery.

Several users reacted to his post, while some shared similar grievances. One user wrote, ''Feel for you bro. I will never buy expensive or big electronics from Flipkart ever. I had a bad experience with a phone that I ordered. But phones are still manageable. Anything bigger will be a nightmare to handle. I would rather buy it from a store nearby.''

Another commented, ''There should be stricter rules by GOI applicable to online platforms for speedy resolutions. Most of the platforms don't have customer care email ID and contact numbers mentioned for the customer to approach incase of any issues. Approch consumer forum.''