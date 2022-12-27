Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Shares Video Showing Mesmerising Beauty Of Dubai During Day And Night

Sheikh Hamdan is popularly known as Fazza.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum on Monday shared a mesmerising CGI video showing the captivating beauty of the city of Dubai at night and day. Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan, who is popularly known as Fazza, posted a time-lapse video, which showed a view of Sheikh Zayed Road and iconic Dubai landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Address Sky View.

The short clip is divided into two halves. On one side, it showed glimmering lights and Dubai roads at night. On the other side, it showed a view of a cloudy daytime sky and a busy road. "Day & Night #Dubai," the Crown Prince wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Sheikh Hamdan shared the video on Monday and since then it has accumulated more than 255,000 likes and over two million views. In the comment section, while some internet users called the video "beautiful," others simply wrote, "amazing".

"Spectacular," said one user. "This city in the pictures speaks for itself. It's spectacular!!" wrote another. A third user commented, "Incredible view! Dubai is City of dreams." A fourth added, "So Amazing, very beautiful city of Dubai."

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan is quite active on social media. On Tuesday, he also shared a video which showed Burj Khalifa opening at the top to produce an umbrella, sheltering itself from the rain. "It's that time of year again," Sheikh Hamdan captioned the clip, alongside rain cloud and umbrella emojis.

Within hours, the video garnered over 356,000 likes and more than 3.2 million views. It drew smiles and laughs from Sheikh Hamdan's approximately 15.1 million followers.