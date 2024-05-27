CRED CEO Says 'Engineers May Eat Doctor's Jobs', Triggers Debate On X

Kunal Shah is an angel investor, entrepreneur and founder of fintech company CRED and Freecharge.

In recent years, all sorts of novel and dynamic professions have cropped up. However, Medicine and Engineering are still considered two of the most reputed and lucrative career options in India. The relentless advancement of technology has further fueled the demand for engineers across industries. There is a high demand for skilled engineers in IT, manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure development, thanks to India's fast-growing economy.

Recently, Kunal Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of fintech company CRED, stirred a debate on X by saying that ''Engineers may eat doctor's jobs.'' Mr Shah's statement likely comes as a reaction to recent technological advancements and engineers being at the forefront of these inventions. Needless to say, emerging technologies, such as industrial robots, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, are advancing at a rapid pace.

Engineers may eat doctor's jobs. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) May 25, 2024



Since being shared, this one-liner has garnered more than 6,50,000 views, 3,200 likes and more than 600 comments. Mr Shah's opinion has triggered a lively debate in the comment section, with X users sharing an array of reactions and comments. While some agreed with the entrepreneur's thought, noting how AI and diagnostics are increasingly being used in medicine and surgery, others emphasised the value of doctors.

One user wrote, ''Engineers will replace all the jobs in the world including sports in the next two decades.''

Another commented, ''Unlikely. The hard part of medicine isn't applying known techniques, but dealing with the unknown and uniquely human. An AI might determine the best antibiotic, but it takes a doctor to convince the stubborn patient to take it, or notice subtle signs that something deeper is wrong.''

A third said, ''Currently, engineers are consuming the entire corporate budget allocated for all employees in terms of salaries.''

A fourth disagreed saying, ''Unlikely. The machine can't operate without doctors.'' A fifth added, ''With AI for sure. It's gonna be so interesting to see how the job landscape will change in the upcoming years. I don't want to make any predictions, but I'm excited.''

Notably, Kunal Shah is an angel investor, entrepreneur and founder of fintech company CRED and Freecharge.