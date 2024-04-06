Couple Stunned After Swiss Hotel Charges $100 For 2 Burgers, Fries And Soda

"We believed there was a mistake," the Australian tourist said. (Representative pic)

Two Australian tourists were left in absolute shock after discovering that they paid a staggering $100 (Rs 8,329) for two burgers, fries and a single soda during their stay at a hotel in Europe. Maria Antoniou and her partner Anthony recounted the sticker shock to news.com.au, emphasizing the sheer disbelief they experienced. The duo revealed that they were staying in Grindelwald, a village in Switzerland's Bernese Alps. "We believed there was a mistake," Ms Maria told the outlet.

Reflecting on their ordeal, the couple admitted that they had expected Switzerland to be pricey from their research. However, Ms Maria said seeing the high prices in person was even more surprising. Speaking to news.com.au, she shared that they didn't shop much in Switzerland. However, she highlighted that the food prices were very high.

"We didn't really shop in Switzerland so I can't speak on that, but all the food was excessive in price," she said. "If I was in Australia and got told two burgers were $150 (USD 98.47) I would have walked out," she added.

Ms Maria explained the crazy prices were not just isolated to their hotel. "We found the street food to be a similar price, unless you were buying from the grocer - which many people were," she told the outlet.

Also Read | Man Travels From Manali To Kanyakumari On Skateboard, Internet Amazed

The couple, who travelled for four months, said Grindelwald, Switzerland was definitely the most expensive destination they visited, followed by Santorini, Greece. But they added that despite pricey food, Switzerland deserves a spot on people's travel lists.

"One of the most beautiful countries we've ever visited," Ms Maria said. "No photo or video will ever do Switzerland justice. My partner and I can't wait to go back. Just make sure you save, save, save," she added.

When Maria posted about her experience on her TikTok account, other Australians were surprised by the high food prices in Switzerland. "We got three large meals from Burger King and it was 210 Australian dollars," said one woman, as per New York Post.

"Big Mac meal cost me $35 in Zurich," said another who ate at McDonald's in Switzerland's largest city. "I paid $15 for a cup of noodles from my hostel gift shop," shared a traveller.