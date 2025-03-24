Could Dogs Live Longer? Breakthrough Pill Receives Key Regulator Approval

A US-based biotech startup called Loyal has received key approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for what could be the world's first drug, aimed at increasing the life span of dogs. The regulator's Center for Veterinary Medicine has accepted the Reasonable Expectation of Effectiveness (RXE) section of its conditional approval application for LOY-002, paving the way for the commercial rollout of the pill, perhaps by next year, according to a report in The Times.

Headquartered in San Franciso, the company has also managed to raise an extra $22 million in the B-2 funding round from Valor Equity Partners and Collaborative Fund, among others -- taking total investment in Loyal to $150 million.

"Everything we do is in service of helping dogs live longer, healthier lives. These two milestones represent our ongoing commitment to that mission through years of diligence and hard work," said Loyal founder and CEO Celine Halioua.

"Proving efficacy is one of the most challenging parts of developing a novel drug. While we still have significant work to do, RXE increases the probability that dogs will soon have access to our longevity drugs."

The company is one year into a multi-year trial, involving over 1,000 dogs to prove the long-term safety and efficacy of the pill. However, under an accelerated approval pathway, the FDA could allow the drug into the market, as soon as next year, once Loyal hits certain safety and manufacturing milestones.

As per Loyal, its pill mimics the metabolic benefits that come from "caloric restriction" or fasting -- long-established as a way to extend life. Notably, when the body operates on fewer calories, it metabolises fuel more efficiently.

“Everyone asks me, ‘Is this just Ozempic for dogs?' And the answer is no," Ms Halioua clarified.

Why dogs have shorter lifespans?

Dogs have a higher metabolic rate compared to humans, which accelerates their ageing process. Their bodies work at a faster pace, leading to quicker wear and tear. The researchers associated with the study are hoping to develop a drug that addresses this problem.

While there have been significant advancements in veterinary medicine, these are relatively recent compared to human medicine. Subsequently, the lifespan of dogs has not increased at the same rate as human lifespans over the last few centuries.