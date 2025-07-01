Concerns Raised For Plane Passengers Travelling In "Wrong" Clothes

An expert has raised health concerns for passengers travelling in a plane, wearing the "wrong" clothes, especially during the summer season. Nowadays, many influencers share ideas on what to wear at the airport and how to look good while stepping off the plane; they often ignore comfort.

But recently, an expert weighed in on about choice of clothing and how it might impact health. Dr Hugh Pabarue, who is a vein specialist at Metro Vein Centers, told the Huffington Post: "The clothing we wear when we fly can significantly impact our circulation. For example, tight clothing is not recommended."

He explained that blood's ability to flow into and out of the legs is restricted because of wearing leggings and other restrictive garments, such as skinny jeans that are too tight.

"Sitting for extended periods of time, especially on planes, can lead to blood pooling in the legs, increasing the risk for deep vein thrombosis - a serious medical condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein of the leg," Dr Pabarue continued.

"Wearing clothes that are too tight can potentially lead to conditions like compartment syndrome or meralgia parenthetica, causing numbness, tingling and severe leg pain."

Christine Negroni, an aviation specialist, agreed with Dr Pabarue's health advice. "The issue with leggings is the nature of the material," Negroni told Huffington Post.

"You have a tight garment that is usually made from synthetic fibers, made from petroleum products, which is not something you want to wear on an airplane because the largest risk in a survivable air accident is fire."

She said that the biggest risk is not necessarily the impact, but something like an accidental fire. "It is going to get very hot; it will either melt on your skin or cause serious burns, and that becomes something that will impact your ability to escape the aircraft," said Negroni.

Not just the clothes, passengers should also take note of important aspects to ensure safe and comfortable travel. Clear communication and safety briefings are crucial for awareness. The airlines should prioritise prompt communication regarding any changes to normal procedures or potential delays.

Passengers are also advised to follow essential safety protocols, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and practising good hand hygiene.