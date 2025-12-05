Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Last Supermoon Of 2025 Shines Brightest Over India And Beyond. See Viral Pics

The Cold Moon, the last supermoon of 2025, lit up the night sky as the Moon reached its closest orbit to Earth.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Last Supermoon Of 2025 Shines Brightest Over India And Beyond. See Viral Pics
The last supermoon of 2025, the Cold Moon, rises on December 4, 2025.
  • The Cold Moon 2025 was the last supermoon of the year visible worldwide
  • The Moon was 221,965 miles away, appearing larger and brighter than usual
  • In India, the supermoon was visible from early evening on December 4
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Cod Moon 2025: The last supermoon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, illuminated the night sky for observers across the planet. This spectacular sight occurred as the Moon reached its closest point to Earth in its orbit, about 221,965 miles away, making it appear notably larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

In India, observers were able to view the supermoon from early evening on Thursday (Dec 4). The Earth's natural satellite reached its peak brightness around 4:44 am on Friday (Dec 5). Passionate skywatchers shared mesmerising and stunning pictures of the Moon across various social media platforms.

Here Are Some Of The Viral Pictures:

Also Read | American Family Spends 2.5 Months In India, Highlights 9 Key Differences Between Two Countries

What Makes It a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon being at or near its perigee - the closest point in its elliptical orbit to Earth. This proximity makes the Moon appear up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the year's dimmest full moon (which occurs at its farthest point, or apogee).

The next full Moon on January 3, 2026, is the Wolf Moon and will be yet another supermoon.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now