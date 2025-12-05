Last Supermoon Of 2025 Shines Brightest Over India And Beyond. See Viral Pics

Cod Moon 2025: The last supermoon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, illuminated the night sky for observers across the planet. This spectacular sight occurred as the Moon reached its closest point to Earth in its orbit, about 221,965 miles away, making it appear notably larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

In India, observers were able to view the supermoon from early evening on Thursday (Dec 4). The Earth's natural satellite reached its peak brightness around 4:44 am on Friday (Dec 5). Passionate skywatchers shared mesmerising and stunning pictures of the Moon across various social media platforms.

Here Are Some Of The Viral Pictures:

Behold: the final supermoon of 2025, a full Cold Moon rising like a frozen silver coin in the December sky. pic.twitter.com/5j4yH4OPgG — Earth (@earthcurated) December 4, 2025

Stunning hue on the last #SuperMoon of 2025 - The Cold Moon!



😍🌕 pic.twitter.com/VGxJXd0aR9 — Athreya Shetty 🇮🇳 (@shetty_athreya) December 4, 2025

The December Full Cold Supermoon over Stonehenge at sunset tonight 🤩🥶🌕🌙



December's full Moon is known as the Cold Moon, a nickname that reflects how this is the first full Moon of winter, rising during the darkest, coldest period of the year.

But as well as being the final… pic.twitter.com/4qYWk7Mmo6 — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) December 4, 2025

Stunning hue on the last #SuperMoon of 2025 - The Cold Moon!



😍🌕 pic.twitter.com/VGxJXd0aR9 — Athreya Shetty 🇮🇳 (@shetty_athreya) December 4, 2025

Cold moon 2025 pic.twitter.com/0HnLKpYOX2 — Mir Auqib (@iammirauqib) December 4, 2025

It's a Cold Moon



📸 18:05 pic.twitter.com/QG6M0vMFwr — C'era una volta Jane Doe (@_sam_sa_ra) December 4, 2025

Tonight's BEAUTIFUL Supermoon on the frozen Chicago lakefront. Breathtakingly stunning.

Known as the Cold Moon because of winter. This one is special because it's also a supermoon—extra bright and big in the sky.

The @Apple iPhone in with stunning detail. #shotonaniphone

🌕 pic.twitter.com/o6RklzK4Mp — Tina Issa 🇺🇸 (@tinaissa) December 4, 2025

Also Read | American Family Spends 2.5 Months In India, Highlights 9 Key Differences Between Two Countries

What Makes It a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon being at or near its perigee - the closest point in its elliptical orbit to Earth. This proximity makes the Moon appear up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the year's dimmest full moon (which occurs at its farthest point, or apogee).

The next full Moon on January 3, 2026, is the Wolf Moon and will be yet another supermoon.